RIFAN Predicts Bumper Rice Harvest in Adamawa

The Adamawa chapter of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) says it is optimistic of a bumper harvest in the 2018 crop season following the successful implementation of the National Rice Development Strategy (NARDS) in the state.

Mr. Stephen Maduwa, the state chairman of the association, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

Maduwa said over 14,000 hectares of rice farm was being cultivated by farmers in the state in the 2018 farming season.

“The implementation of NARDS has so far been smooth in the state. RIFAN is predicting bumper rice harvest by farmers in the state.

“So far, we have verified about 7,468 farmers who got agricultural supplements under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless loan,” Maduwa said.

He added that RIFAN would soon dispatch tractors to its members in the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to assist them to cultivate their farm at an affordable price.

Maduwa said RIFAN was collaborating with the state government towards establishing a rice milling factory.