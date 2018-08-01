Bagudu Secures N1.5bn World Bank loan to Boost Fish, Livestock Farming

The Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, made this known during media chat in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said “we have secured N1.5 billion loan for World Bank project for the development of fish and livestock farming to consolidate the achievements recorded in agricultural production as major revenue earner in our state.”

He added that his ambition had been to transform the state into the footprints of Asian tigers as Singapore as his legacy of a public office holder.

He reiterated his commitment to provide opportunity to every child in the state to attain the best of life as obtained in advanced nations of the world.

He said “I want to leave a legacy that every parent will be proud of seeing what his child has become after I leave office.”

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for earning the confidence of Nigerians through purposeful leadership.

He also thanked the people of the state for sustaining brotherliness, peace and tranquility. (NAN)