Yobe Govt Calls for Calm over Distribution of Fertilizers

The Yobe Government on Wednesday appealed to farmers in the state to be calm over the late distribution of fertilizer.

Alhaji Mustapha Gajerima, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, made the appeal in Damaturu.

Gajerima told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state government had procured 8,640 metric tons of fertilizer to be distributed to the farmers.

The commissioner said that fertilizer worth about N1.5 billion would be distributed to them across the state.

He said that contractor had commenced delivery of the product to the designated stores in Damaturu, Potiskum and Gashua.

The commissioner said that arrangement had almost been completed for the sales of the fertilizer.

The farmers, who spoke to NAN in separate interviews, expressed fears that the late distribution and application of fertilizer to crops might affect their yields.

Malam Musa Bukar, a farmer in Damaturu, said: “Fertilizer application is a time conscious process which must be adhered to.

“Farmers must apply fertilizer at the right time to enhance good yields, because late application will not add any value to the crops.”

Also, Hassan Mallum, another farmer in Nayi Nawa, urged the state government to begin the distribution of fertilizer at the beginning of every planting season to boost yields. (NAN)