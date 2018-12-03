FG, World Bank Commend Yobe Govt. for Payment of Counterpart Funds

The Federal Government and the World Bank have commended Yobe government for its support through the payments of counterpart funds of Fadama projects.

Mr Ibrahim Alkali, the Desk Officer of Fadama III Second Additional Financing (AFII), disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Alkali said that the Federal Government and Work Bank commended the effort of Gov. Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe, for its support toward the project through the payments of counterpart funds.

“We want to do that to make the state governments to realise that the payment of counterpart funds is the part of the project agreement which they signed; the states ought to contribute to support the World Bank and Federal Government.

“Basically, the counterpart funds are used to fuel the cars, pay for allowances and other small expenses of the state project coordinator while managing the implementation of the project.

“This payment will go a long way to help the project achieve its objectives in the state and promote more collaboration and easy the disbursement of Fadama Graduate Unemployment Youth Scheme (GUYS),” he said.

He added that while some states were unable to redeem their pledges, Yobe State government had paid all counterpart funds from 2016 to 2018 “and is not owing any liability’’.

He said that the administration had allowed the State Coordination Office operate without interference and was accorded every support.

He said that this resulted to the successes recorded in the implementation project and prudent management of resources that led to savings from its draw downs.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Mustapha Gajerima, that the state government was very concerned about the plight of the over 400,000 people affected by the insurgency in the state.

The commissioner noted that the government was doing everything possible to support them to reclaim their lost livelihoods.

He commended the Fadama III AFII project for keying into the recovery plan of the state executed through its Committee on Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement.

He stressed that so far, water facilities, health facilities, access road among others were restored to returnee communities.

“The only challenge of the project is the demand for more coverage as the 7,320 beneficiaries represents only a fraction of the distressed population.” (NAN)