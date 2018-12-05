NGO Trains Women on Improved Rice Processing in Yobe

(NAN) Search For Common Ground, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with support from the UN Women and Japan Government on Tuesday in Damaturu commenced a three-day women empowerment on improved rice parboiling technique.

Mr Tobi Salawu, the State Project Coordinator, said that the project titled “Protection, Empowerment and Resilience Building” (PERD), was aimed at supporting women affected by conflicts in Yobe and Borno states.

“The project will empower women and strengthen their financial capacity to support their families and communities.

“It will grant the women access to services and justice through formal and non-formal judicial system.”

The facilitator, Dr Nasamu Mike, said that “at end of the training, the participants will see the difference between their conventional method of parboiling rice and the improved technique.”

Hajara Zanna, one of the participants, expressed joy for the new parboiling technique, saying that they had started realising the difference between the old method and what they were being taught. (NAN)