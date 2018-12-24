ZUMA FM HOLDS SECOND AGRIC HARVEST FESTIVAL FOR RURAL FARMERS

The second Zuma FM Agricultural harvest festival has been successfully concluded after two days of activities that was geared towards providing a platform for the rural farmer in and around Suleja, Niger, FCT, Kaduna, Nassarawa and Kogi states.

Present at the event were the Chief of staff to the Niger state governor, the vice chancellor of the federal university of technology Minna, a representative of the Emir of Suleja – who handed over the goodwill message from the Emirate to the Festival Director, Mr Kere-Ahmed, and declared the ceremony open.

Also present were Director General SME , Mr Farouk Audi; various speakers including the DG, Niger commodity and export promotion agency, Zainab Halilu; Founder Mahsul trade, Faruk Ismail; Oluseyi Ojurongbe, Director, Sahara foundation and Aisha Augie Kuta; SSA new media to the Kebbi state governor who delivered the 15th Kere Ahmed memorial lecture

The event was graced by rural farmers across the region who came en masse grouped as members of Harvest festival cooperative society and individual business owners. The farmers listened to lectures from the speakers on topics covering agricultural business financing, use of technology for communication across regions, primary health and safety standards for farm workers,