Yobe Has Untapped Goldmine in Livestock — Expert

Dr Mustapha Gaidam, Programme Manager, Yobe Pilot Livestock Development Programme (YPLDP), says the value chain of livestock in the state can stimulate the state’s economy with huge revenue generation.

Gaidam disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Gaidam said there were 2.7 million herds of cattle, 2.1 million sheep and three million goats in Yobe being the highest in the country according to 2016 livestock population which could boost the economy of the state.

‘’There is livestock farmer in almost every household in the state with more room for improvement in livestock production.

‘’The population has greatly increased in the last three years due to services provided by the state government to livestock.

“Many livestock farmers were encouraged, by the health care services, water supply and food supplements provided by the state government, to settle down against the traditional migratory system.”

The manager said the introduction of annual mass vaccination of cattle, goat and sheep against trans-boundary diseases had so far increased the population and improved the quality of meat and dairy in the state.

“Government has consistently vaccinated livestock and quarantined those coming into the state to protect the health of the animals.

“We have also provided water points and food supplements to boost the quality and quantity of beef as well as dairy production in the state,” he said.

According to him, the existing population of livestock and prospects for increase provides adequate raw materials for the establishment of beef and dairy processing companies for local consumption and export.

“There is a chain value in livestock production because the meat is consumed as food, the skin is processed into leather for shoes and bags production,” he said. (NAN)