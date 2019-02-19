Election: INEC Reacts on Receiving $1m, House in Dubai from Atiku

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reacted to reports making the rounds of receiving $1m from the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Reports had it that Atiku offered Adamawa INEC REC the sum of $1m ahead of the presidential election.

The former Vice President was also alleged to have attached a gift of a house in Dubai to the INEC REC.

But, INEC, reacting debunked the report, describing it as fake.

The electoral body in a post on its Twitter page urged Nigerians to ignore such reports, stating that INEC REC did not receive any offer from Atiku.

The tweet read: “FAKE NEWS ALERT: The Adamawa INEC REC completely disassociates himself from the allegation that he had an offer of $1m and a house in Dubai as no offer whatsoever was ever made to him by any one.”

Meanwhile, INEC has ordered the continuation of political campaigns till Thursday following postponement of election to Feb. 23.