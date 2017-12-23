Dust Haze, Cloudy, Sunny Weather to Prevail on Sunday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust hazy weather conditions over the central States of the county on Sunday with visibility range of two to five kilometres.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 39 and 18 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It further predicted that partly cloudy to hazy conditions were anticipated over the southern parts of the region throughout the forecast period.

The agency predicted cloudy conditions over the southern cities and localised morning rain showers over Calabar and Eket with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over Akure, Port-Harcourt, Eket, Calabar, Ijebu- Ode, Asaba, Umuahia, Enugu, Benin, Abakaliki and its environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions over the extreme north with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility range of less than or equal to 1000m.

The northern region will also experience day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 39 and 14 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected over the extreme north and northern parts of central states with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility range of less than or equal to 1000m.

“However, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over the southern parts of the central cities.

“The southern cities are expected to be cloudy with chances of localised thunderstorms in some parts of the region in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicted. (NAN)