Christmas: Ambode urges Nigerians to Rekindle Acts of Love, Especially to Vulnerable

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Sunday urged Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to rekindle acts of love, kindness to one another and especially to the vulnerable in the society.

Ambode, in his Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said the season symbolises love, care and compassion for persons, especially the weak, vulnerable and less-privileged.

According to him, his message to everyone at this period is to put a smile on the face of persons who may not necessarily be able to pay them back.

“Christmas is a season that explains the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that we should emulate in our relationship with our neighbours irrespective of status and creed.

“This season is another opportunity to increase our acts of kindness and touch the less privileged in our society.

“Therefore, this Christmas means so much more than just mere merriment. It is a veritable avenue to extend love to the less-privileged who are disadvantaged in several ways.

“In this special season therefore, I urge you all to spread love and be our brother’s keeper.

“Let us reach out to those who struggle to provide for their families. Let us put smiles on the faces of the weak and vulnerable. This is the real essence of Christmas,” Ambode said.

He said that the last 12 months brought about different challenging situations which combined to make both residents and the state stronger, just as he expressed optimism that Lagos would get even better in the New Year.

“Our hope is based on our unshaken faith in the grace of God, the solid foundation which we have laid in terms of infrastructure development and renewal.

“It is also based on the policies and programmes which we have put in place to positively impact on the social and economic well being of our people,” he said.

Ambode commended residents for the peaceful atmosphere the state had enjoyed over the years and urged them to emulate Jesus Christ and embrace peace and continue to pray for continued peace in the state.

“We shall continue to pray for continued peace in Lagos; we shall continue to pray for increased prosperity of our people.

“We shall not relent in our prayers for Lagos to continue in its path of accelerated and unprecedented growth and we shall look forward to more of your prayers, now, in the New Year and beyond.

“Our government appreciates the spirit of tolerance and cooperation which has provided the enabling environment for growth and development in Lagos State.

“We will continue to promote healthy community relations with economic opportunities and empowerment prospects for all,” he said.

Ambode, while wishing residents a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018 in advance, urged them to continue to support his administration.

He assured that Nigerians in the New Year will witness greater all round development in the state, including completion of several landmark projects expected to change the face of Lagos forever.(NAN)