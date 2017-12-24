Christmas: Gov Obiano Urges Nigerians to love their Neighbours, Make Sacrifices

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has urged Nigerians show love to their neighbours this Christmas period and make sacrifices as means of achieving national healing.

Obiano made the call in his Christmas message which was issued on Sunday in Awka by Mr James Eze, his Senior Special Adviser on Media.

He urged Christians to rise above all considerations and touch their neighbours with love as they celebrated Christmas.

The governor described Christmas as the season of love when Christians were expected to rise above all inhibitions to show love to their neighbours.

He noted that the country was in a period when only sacrificial love could heal the deep-seated wounds and harrowing agonies that harangued the people on a daily basis.

“Christmas underscores the special role of Christ to mankind and reminds us all of the centrality of sacrificial love to a more peaceful and harmonious world.

“So, in the birth of Jesus Christ, Christians are reminded that love is the first condition for a better world.

“We need to be kind to one another, encourage one another and support one another. Nigeria is at a time when we must all come together to seal the cracks between us with love.

“The celebration of Christmas gives us a perfect opportunity to do just that,” he said

Obiano also thanked the Anambra people for giving him a second mandate at the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election, to govern.

He promised that he would do everything within his power to surpass their expectations and justify their faith in him. NAN)