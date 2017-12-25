XMAS: FRSC Corps Marshal Appreciates Personnel, Motorists for a Successful Patrol

The Federal Road Safety (FRSC) , Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed appreciation to both his personnel and motoring public for their conduct during the first phase of the Corps special operations targeted at safe motoring during the Christmas.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja

According to Kazeem, Oyeyemi particularly expressed gratitude for the cooperation of motorists toward his men so far, in ensuring a successful patrol operations for Christmas.

The Corps Marshal however, implored them to continually obey traffic rules and regulations till the end of the special operations on Jan. 15, 2018.

He acknowledged some challenges such as avoidable crashes , unwholesome attitudes of some convoy drivers and broken down vehicles among others.