XMAS: FRSC Corps Marshal Appreciates Personnel, Motorists for a Successful Patrol

0
News
December 25, 2017
The Federal Road Safety  (FRSC) , Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed  appreciation to both his personnel and motoring public for their  conduct during the first phase of the Corps special operations targeted at safe motoring during the Christmas.
The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja
According to Kazeem, Oyeyemi particularly expressed gratitude for the  cooperation of motorists  toward his men so far, in ensuring a successful patrol  operations for Christmas.
The  Corps Marshal however, implored them to continually obey traffic rules and regulations till the end of the special operations on Jan. 15, 2018.
He acknowledged some  challenges such as avoidable crashes , unwholesome  attitudes of some convoy drivers and broken down vehicles among others.

Oyeyemi pledged to reinforce resources and logistics to combat such challenges during the second phase, which would commence immediately after the Christmas.
He expressed delight that no one slept on the road as it used to be many years back and thanked the Federal Government under the leadership of President Mohamodu Buhari.
Oyeyemi also thanked the National assembly and the State Governments for creating enabling environment and providing resources that enabled the Corps modest achievement so far.
The Corps Marshal however, wished the motoring public a happy new year in advance, as they journeyed into 2018.
FRSC

