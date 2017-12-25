XMAS: FRSC Corps Marshal Appreciates Personnel, Motorists for a Successful Patrol

The Federal Road Safety (FRSC) , Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed appreciation to both his personnel and motoring public for their conduct during the first phase of the Corps special operations targeted at safe motoring during the Christmas.
The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja
According to Kazeem, Oyeyemi particularly expressed gratitude for the cooperation of motorists toward his men so far, in ensuring a successful patrol operations for Christmas.
The Corps Marshal however, implored them to continually obey traffic rules and regulations till the end of the special operations on Jan. 15, 2018.
He acknowledged some challenges such as avoidable crashes , unwholesome attitudes of some convoy drivers and broken down vehicles among others.
READ MORE
Oyeyemi pledged to reinforce resources and logistics to combat such challenges during the second phase, which would commence immediately after the Christmas.
He expressed delight that no one slept on the road as it used to be many years back and thanked the Federal Government under the leadership of President Mohamodu Buhari.
Oyeyemi also thanked the National assembly and the State Governments for creating enabling environment and providing resources that enabled the Corps modest achievement so far.
The Corps Marshal however, wished the motoring public a happy new year in advance, as they journeyed into 2018.
FRSC
Leave a Reply