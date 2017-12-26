Fun Seekers Express Delight Over Improved Security In FCT

Abuja fun seekers, who turned out in large number to visit their loved ones and tourist attractions in the FCT, on Tuesday expressed delight over the improved security in the territory.

A cross section of them, in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), expressed satisfaction with the security situation during the holidays.

The fun seekers, predominantly Abuja residents, with a few from the satellite towns, trooped in large number with their children to catch fun at the various parks.

They said it was a way of showing appreciation to God for the divine favour they enjoyed and for sparing their lives to witness another Christmas.

At the National Children Parks and Zoo, Asokoro, Mrs Kay Kuah, said in spite the lingering fuel scarcity, she managed to visit the park with her children to celebrate the season.

Kuah commended President Muhammadu Buhari for adopting wholistic approach to the fight against insurgency, which had improved the safety of lives and properties in the country.

“ I thank the Almighty God for the gift of life at this period, no matter how hard things are, there is so much to be grateful to the lord.

“ I know things are not perfect but it can be better with prayers.

“ We choose to visit this park to expose our children to nature; as you can see there are a lot of wild animals here which makes this place unique and fun,’’ she said.

On her part, Mrs Victoria Etim, a resident of Kurudu Village in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said she was in the park with her three children to give them a memorable moment.

“ There is no better time of share joy and love with the children than during a season like this.

“ Most of the animals you see here are not domestic ones.

“ We spend more than five hours to get fuel that can transport us from Kurudu to town because it is better to visit park with children and fun than to stay at home.’’

Malam Aminu Mohammad, Deputy Director, Wildlife, National Children Parks and Zoo, said that the management of the park had make adequate security arrangements to ensure the safety of fun seekers.

Mohammad, therefore, expressed happiness over large turnout of people at the zoo, saying that “ this year we recorded larger turnout of fun seekers much more than last year.

He assured that the management would continue to evolve strategies to make the recreational facilities attractive to both local and international tourists and fun seekers in the country.

Similarly, the situation was not different at the Millennium Park, directly opposite the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, where tourists, families and friends were seen having fun and exchanging pleasantries.

NAN observed that due to massive turnout, tourists and the metropolitan fun seekers orderly lined up at the gates to be screened by the security agents before they could gain entrance into the parks.

NAN also observed that there were good number of Horse riders and comedians, busy entertaining families and friends who visited to catch fun in celebration of the Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, armed security personnel, comprising the officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARs) are deployed at the parks. (NAN)