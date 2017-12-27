President Buhari Congratulates Christopher Kolade At 85

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates veteran broadcaster, administrator and Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, who turns 85 on December 28, 2017.

President Buhari joins all professional colleagues, friends and family of Dr. Kolade in celebrating the graceful life of the versatile scholar and board room guru, whose achievements in various undertakings, both in the private and public sector, clearly underscore the power of discipline, focus and integrity.

As he turns 85 years, the President commends Dr. Kolade’s many years of contributions to national development as an academic, administrator and a diplomat, especially in continually counselling leaders and mentoring the younger generation. President Buhari believes the eminent octogenarian has earned the respect and honour of both the young and old by walking in the fear of God, and leading a life of integrity, which are invaluable attributes that he recommends to all Nigerians, especially aspiring leaders. The President prays that the almighty God will grant Dr. Kolade more wisdom, longer life and good health to continually serve the nation and humanity.