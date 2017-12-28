Nigerian Air Force Commissions Fitness Centre in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commissioned a new fitness centre for frontline personnel serving as part of the Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Maiduguri. The fitness centre was commissioned by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans at NAF Headquarters Abuja, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammadu Mohammed.

During the commissioning event, the CAS stated that the fitness centre would afford the officers and airmen/airwomen serving in the frontline the opportunity to maintain a sound mind in a sound body, which is necessary for the discharge of the task assigned to them.

He therefore urged them to make good use of the facility to build a healthy state of mind towards more efficiently combatting insurgency in the Northeast. The CAS also seized the opportunity to express appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the NAF and other security agencies deployed to the Northeast.

Earlier, the Commander of the Air Task Force, AVM Idi Lubo thanked the CAS for envisioning the fitness centre project. He added that the fitness centre would encourage the frontline personnel to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which is necessary for excellent service delivery.

It would be recalled that the NAF, had in recent times, either built and equipped new gymnasia or renovated existing gymnasia in most of its bases across the country. Of note is the gymnasium, which was recently commissioned in Yola for use by the frontline personnel serving in Yola.

The commissioning of the new gymnasium in Maiduguri ensures that all NAF frontline personnel actively involved in the counterinsurgency operations have ready facilities to maintain their physical fitness.

