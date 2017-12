Breaking; FG Constitutes Chairman And Board Members Into Government Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has Constitutes Chairman and Board members to various government parastals and agencies. The list was released to Nigerian Television Authority this evening. Some of the Board Chairman and Members appointed includes;

SN ORGANIZATION CHAIRMAN MEMBERS

1 National Boundary Commission VICE-PRESIDENT UGOCHI NNANNA KALU;

YAKUBU TSALA;

HON. MOHD B. LIKINGO;

OBONG RITA AKPAN;

BARR. BAYO OLORUNWO;

BARR MOHD LIMAN;

2 National Institute for Policy and

Strategy Studies (NIPSS)

GEN. JOHN SHAGAYA

RTD

HON. ABDULLAI MATORI;

DR CHIDIA MADUEKWE;

DR. FEMI MAJEKODUNMI;

IBRAHIM KABIR MASARI;

3 Border Communities Development

Agency (BCDA)

VICE-PRESIDENT AFAM OGENE;

HON. SAHHED SALAWE;

LEONELA J. OMO;

RABIU GWARZO;

AHAMED ALTI;

IDRIS SANI BUKO;

4 National Planning Commission

(NPC)

VICE-PRESIDENT PROF FUNSO ADESOLA;

SHUAIBU OSUNE;

ALH MUJTABA AHMED;

1 NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR

REFUGEES

HON. PETER BIYE NO APPOINTABLE MEMBERS AS

PER STATUTE

2 FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY

COMMISSION

BUKHARI BELLO ESQ ABDULLAHI SIFAWA

CAPT. TUNDE ADEDIMEJI

HON CHIBUZO OBIAKOR

AMB. SAIDU MOHD (OON)

BASHORUN DAVID OYEWOLE

3 NIGERIAN CHRISTIAN PILGRIMS

COMMISSION

REV. YOMI KASALI EMMANUEL EBOMUCHE

EZEKIEL AGAZU

DR ISRAEL AKANJI

PAS. ANTHONY FASIPE

REV. JIDDA MUSA

REV YUSUF BINIYAT

FORGIVEN AMACHREE

Click on the link for more details and download FG CONSTITUTE BOARDS