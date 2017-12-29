President Buhari Approves 1,258 Board Members, See Complete List

Full list of constituted board as released by the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari approves the appointment of 209 board chairmen and 1,258 board members.

The appointments take immediate effect and Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.

Many board members are still not assign but work is still going on to appoint members to such agencies, said Boss Mustapha.

Full list of 209 chairmen and 1258 board members for government agencies appointed by President Buhari here FG-CONSTITUTE-BOARDS