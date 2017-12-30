FRSC Set up Office in Lambata, Niger

0
Domestic, News
December 30, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

 The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says that it has set up an outpost office at Lambata in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger for effectively monitoring.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Yusuf Garba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.

He said that already a patrol vehicle and effective communication gadgets have been provided for the smooth operations of the office.

He explained that the Lambata office would effectively monitor the conduct and behavior of road users especially articulated vehicles.

He said that the personnel in the outpost would monitor the vehicle drivers against indiscriminate parking on the highway.

He called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes.

“We have already embarked on a 24 hours patrol on all the federal high ways to ensure safety of road users by enforcing traffic rules and regulations,” he said. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.