NTF Re-strategises to Fund 2018 Programmes

The Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) says it has mapped out strategies to get funds for its programmes in the coming year.

Ifedayo Akindojo, President of NTF told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the body would seek sponsorship from corporate bodies and individuals rather than depend solely on the government.

“What we are doing now is plotting how to run tournaments without necessarily waiting for government subvention.

“Since we got in, we have not got any funds from government for tennis and honestly I will tell you I am not expecting any.

“There are ways to run these programmes; if it is properly designed and harnessed, it can be done.

“I don’t see why, in 36 states, we can’t find two people to give us N1million each in a year.

“If we have two people in every state we have N72million; that is enough for us to run all our junior programmes in a year.

“I’d rather talk more with friends, corporate organisations.

“Don’t give them big budget; my approach is give me half a million (Naira), put me on your yearly budget in your company and we won’t give you too much burden’’.

Akindojo urged all stakeholders and corporate organizations to assist the NTF to achieve its set annual plans. (NAN)