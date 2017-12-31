Dust Haze, Sunny Weather Expected on Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust haze weather condition with horizontal visibility range of about two to five kilometres over the Central States of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 17 to 34 and 10 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience sunny and hazy condition over the inland cities with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 35 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively..

It also predicted that the coastal cities were expected to experience mist condition in the morning hours with chances of partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience dust haze condition in visibility of about one to three kilometres is anticipated with localized visibility of less than 1000m during the forecast period.

“The region will also have day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 31 and 12 to 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Deterioration in visibility is anticipated over the northern and central cities due to fresh dust that was raised over the source region while sunny and hazy condition is likely over the inland states.

“”The coastal cities are expected to experience mist condition in the morning hours with chances of partly cloudy sky in the afternoon and evening hours,’’ NiMet predicted. (NAN)