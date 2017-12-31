Women Significant to Nation Building-Gov. Sani Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said that the peace, prosperity and development of any society hinges, to a large extent, on its ability to invest in women and the girl-child.

Receiving a delegation of 30 women, who recently returned from skills acquisition trip to Istanbul, Turkey, Governor Sani Bello described women as significant to nation building, hence the need to guarantee their future through economic empowerment and wealth generation.

He stated that, since women are a social security for the family and the society, there was the need to support them to be self-employed through a holistic and articulated empowerment and skills acquisition programme.

“This administration acknowledges the vulnerability of the women folk and their socio-economic importance to nation-building. So, we would continue to assist them especially in the area of skills acquisition and girl-child education in a deliberate effort to reduce poverty level in the society”.

While thanking the delegation for the visit, Governor Sani Bello encouraged women not to remain passive but participate in acts of governance by seeking political offices for the overall good of the country.

The Governor expressed the hope the women would put to practice the skills they acquired in Turkey and add value and contribute to the development of the state in general by becoming economically empowered.

Earlier, the leader of the women delegation, Barrister Amina Musa Guar thanked the state government for the opportunity stressing that the two week skills acquisition training has broaden their horizon and are ready to add value to the economy of the state.

ndace