Cross River Signs MoU with Firm for Tinapa Lakeside Hotel Upgrade, Obudu Ranch Resort

The Cross River State Government Monday entered a memorandum of understanding with Mac Reeds and Tom Consortium to take over the running of Tinapa Lakeside Resort in Calabar and Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort in Obanliku Officials of Cross River State Government the management team of Mac Reeds and Tom Consortium after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding for the running of Tinapa Lakeside Resorts, Calabar and Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Joe Abang, as well as the Commissioner for Tourism, Mr. Eric Anderson, DG BPPP Mr. Udiba E.Udiba among others, signed on behalf of the state government, while Prof. Anya O. Anya and Mr. Kanu Signor, signed on behalf of the consortium

On his part, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism said the facility upgrade will further bring the tourism potentials of the state to limelight. Anderson said: “We have entered into an agreement with Mac Creeds and Tom Consortium to take over the management of Obudu Ranch Resort and Tinapa Lakeside Resort. In Cross River, we are known as one destination for tourism.

This agreement will only affect the hotel element of Tinapa Business Centre and not the entire facility."