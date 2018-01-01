Have Positive Attitude Going into 2018, Tambuwal tells Nigerians

Goveminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged all Nigerians to have positive attitude going into the New Year, saying rnor Aevery available indices indicate that the country is on the brink of greatness.

In a message issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, to commemorate the coming of the 2018 New Year, Tambuwal said the prospect of a better nation will be realized if the people cooperate and work together for the betterment of the nation.

“2018 would be a year of great significance for Nigeria as such working together with a united purpose will guarantee success for our nation. This is imperative not just for our well-being, but for the benefit of the future generation of Nigerians,” he added.

Tambuwal said in the coming year, he is confident that efforts put in place by his administration will continue to impact positively on the lives of the people of Sokoto State.

“We’re expecting increased output from our farmers and with crops like rice, sorghum and wheat, we hope to maintain our position as one of the leading producers in Nigeria.

“We’ve expanded our industrial base into fertilizer production. We’re hopeful that other industries will come on stream to provide employment opportunities for our people, and subsequently improve on the economic situation of our dear state,” he added.

The Governor wished all Nigerians a peaceful, prosperous and useful New Year.