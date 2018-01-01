Kebbi Gov. has Taken up Responsibility of Abandoned New Baby

The commissioner designate for women affairs and social development Hajiya Tsahara Bawa said her attention was brought to the case by various news reports which prompted her to discuss the issue with the wife of the governor Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu who urged her to take action and sent food and clothing items to the baby.

The new born baby girl was found at Shiyar Sarakuna beside Government Girls College Birnin Kebbi on Friday 22 of December 2017 around 11 pm by Malam Isah Namiji who reported to the Kebbi state Hisba committee.

The director of Hisba committee Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Lamnen Augie said the new born baby was found wrapped in a hijab with a letter supposed to have been wtitten by the mother in Hausa language. The director said this is the first time we have found a baby with such a letter.

He explained that the baby has been named Zainab and the birth registered before she is moved to the state childrens home. Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad advised community in general to always monitor the movement of their children.

Sabatu Andrew Michika

S A Media