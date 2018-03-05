JUST IN: NIMASA Promotes 85 Management Staff to their Next Grade levels

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the promotion of 85 Management Staff to their next grade levels.

The promotions were ratified at the meeting of the Board of the Agency which held in Lagos under the Chairmanship of Major General Jonathan India Garba (rtd).

A breakdown of the exercise shows that two (2) Deputy Directors were promoted to the level of Directors; Seven (7) Assistant Directors were promoted to Deputy Directors while 76 grade level 14 officers were promoted to their next grade of Assistant Directors.

Those promoted to full Directors are the Agency’s Head of Internal Audit, Mr. Victor Onuzuruike and the Deputy Director in charge of Research in the Agency, Mrs. Christiana Budaye.

Similarly, the Executive Management of the Agency also approved the promotion of a total number of 553 non-management staff between grade levels 4-14, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 638.

Speaking on the promotion exercise, the Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside reiterated the commitment of the Executive Management to reward hard work, noting that it is a morale booster.

“It is true that the reward for hard work is more work, but on the other hand, hard work also comes with promotion. On our part as Executive Management we will continue to ensure that promotion exercises are conducted on a yearly basis and as at when due so that staff can be motivated to give their best to the course of rebranding the Agency and repositioning the maritime sector for greater efficiency. By this we will be able to focus and realize our mandates as an Agency,” the DG said.

A staff of the Agency also had this to say “this promotion is unprecedented in the history of the Agency and it has clearly shown that the Dr. Dakuku Peterside led Management is not reneging on its promises to rebrand the Agency and take it to the next level. This will make staff more focused and dedicated to their duties”

Other Staff who commented on the exercise remarked that this is the best promotion exercise in the history of the Agency carried out in a very transparent and verifiable manner. They pledged their unalloyed support to the Dr. Dakuku led Management and promised to add values to the ideals of the Agency.

Meanwhile, the Governing Board of the Agency used the opportunity to enjoin the newly promoted staff to dedicate themselves to duty as the promotions will certainly come with more responsibilities.

While also charging the newly promoted staff to bring in to bear their wealth of experiences over the years to the discharge of their duties in order to realize the vision of a robust maritime sector in Nigeria, the assurance was given that henceforth promotion exercises in the Agency will be conducted as at when due.

Isichei Osamgbi

Head, Corporate Communications,

NIMASA