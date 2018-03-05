Osinbajo Seeks Collaboration Among African Countries

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has called on African oil producing nations to collaborate to enable them tackle new challenges facing the region in the sector.

Osinbajo made the call at the close of the maiden edition of the Nigerian International Petroleum summit, (NIPS) on Thursday in Abuja.

He raised concerns that the development of alternatives to crude oil in Europe and Asia would pose serious challenge for Nigeria and other African countries.

According to him, discovery of these alternatives calls for increased synergies, collaboration and knowledge sharing among oil-producing countries in Africa.

He said, “The challenge for Africa is certainly enormous. Many of the traditional markets for oil in Europe and Asia are, of course, developing alternatives.

“This at the same time coincides with some African countries just making finds. The volatility of the oil market is another serious challenge.

“ These are not challenges that can be addressed successfully solely by countries taking independent decisions. Collaborations, synergies and knowledge sharing are critical.”

He said African countries needed to work hard to make the best use of its God-given resources before it is too late.

“Together we can surmount our hurdles faster, not if we try to do so individually.

“ I should like to assure our oil and gas operators of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s commitment to creating the enabling environment for the industry to achieve its destiny in Africa,” he noted.

The Vice president further said that the increasing number of African countries joining the league of oil producing states called for greater cooperation amongst the old and the new in the industry.(NAN)