Passenger Dies in Lagos-Ibadan Auto-Crash

0
News
March 6, 2018
One person died in  an auto -accident involving a Mark truck and a Toyota Hummer bus at  Ibafo market on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the  Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE),   confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

Akinbiyi, who disclosed  that the accident occurred at about  12:30p.m. on Monday,  said  it was caused by excessive speed  on the part of the bus driver.

“The fatal accident involved a Mark truck with registration number KRD 995 XG and a Toyota Hummer bus  inbound Lagos  with registration number LSD 533 XL.

“The driver of the bus was speeding and rammed into the moving truck, leading to the death of one of the 14 occupants of the bus,” he said.

Akinbiyi  said that the remains of the  deceased   had been deposited at Divine Touch Hospital in  Ibafo.

He advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations in order to stay alive. (NAN)

