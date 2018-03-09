Supermarket, Pharmacy Sub-Sectors Top NCSAL’s 2017 Ranking

The Nigeria Customer Service Award Ltd., (NCSAL) has ranked the nation’s supermarket and pharmacy sub-sector high in the 2017 customer service delivery.



Speaking at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, the Managing Director of NCSAL, Mr Aliyu Ilias, said the sub-sector scored 77.97 per cent in customer service delivery in the ranking.

The oil and gas sector obtained 77.15 per cent while the telecommunication sector scored 70.13 per cent, occupying the second and third positions respectively.

Ilias said the results were based on staff attitude, product and process knowledge as well as general appearance.

He said the purpose of the research was to examine service quality delivery, customer satisfaction and customer experience of the top 14 Nigerian industrial sectors in 2017.

According to him, the research was conducted in a bid to achieve standard and credibility.

He added that data were collected on the three service parameters across the sectors.

“Haulage, aviation and insurance sectors have the lowest performance in the area of staff attitude and conduct as well as ambiance and staff appearance.

“In the area of process, product knowledge, haulage recorded a small step ahead of the visa processing and media sectors.

“Across the three critical success factors considered, the performance of the haulage sector was poor,” he said.

Ilias said all indications across the measurement parameters proved that much was needed to be done toward achieving excellent service delivery, especially in the haulage, media and aviation industries.

According to him, feedbacks from opinion polls and customers proved that customers are dissatisfied with customer service delivery in the haulage and aviation sector. (NAN)