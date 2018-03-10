Sade Releases ‘Flower of the Universe’ 8 Years After

March 10, 2018
Sade has released her first new music in eight years, with the song Flower of the Universe, taken from the soundtrack to A Wrinkle in Time – Ava DuVernay’s big-budget sci-fi fantasy starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and more.

Backed by pretty acoustic guitar and almost eerie wordless backing vocals, Sade delivers a typically spellbinding vocal line. The sentimental lyric is aimed at a child, described as a “flower of the universe”: “They want to know it’s true / There’s someone in the world, lovely as you.”

The song is paired with a remix by No ID, famous for his production work with Kanye West, Jay-Z and Common, who adds some subtle drum programming.

Sade Adu

Sade’s most recent release was her album Soldier of Love in 2010, which came a decade after her Lovers Rock LP, though her popularity remains high despite the intermittent release schedule.

When she toured in 2012, she to become the sixth-highest earning musician in the world that year. She has sold more than 50m records in her career, which began in 1984 with the phenomenally successful album Diamond Life.

Culled from: theguardian

