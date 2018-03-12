N16m Snatched from NNPC Mega Station Staff in Kano

Some suspected armed robbers on Monday in Kano, attacked staff of NNPC Mega filling station in Hotoro area and made away with N16 million.

An Eye witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the incident happened 8 a.m when the staff were conveying the money to one of the commercial banks in the area.

The suspects were said to have attacked the vehicle conveying the money and snatched one of the sacks containing N16 million.

According to the witness, one of the two sacks contains N16 million and the other, over N10million.

“All in all, there was over N26 million in the two sacks when the incident happened.

‘’The suspected robbers took away one of the sacks containing N16 million, ”he said.

NAN gathered that soon after the suspects snatched the money, they shot sporadically in the air to scare people and fled.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command in the state, SP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the story.

He, however, said the incident happened around Kwanar Mashaya when the vehicle conveying the money was negotiating a bend and suddenly, two suspected armed robbers attacked it.

The police image maker said in the process, the suspects snatched one of the bags containing N16 million.

He said three suspected staff of the NNPC Mega station had been arrested in connection with the robbery, saying that that the money was for Friday, Saturday and Sunday sales.

“As I am talking to you now, cashier one, two and their supervisor have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

‘’Investigation into the matter has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects,’’ he said.

(NAN)