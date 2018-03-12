Troops Yesterday in Okene Arrest Bashir Who Allegedly Killed an Army Corporal

Texas Chukwu, Abuja: In continuation of intensive patrol across the states following a report on criminal hideouts, on Sunday 11 March 2018 troops of Headquarters Commands Army Record supported by Army Headquarters Special Forces conducted a raid operation at Irovochinomi and Egee communities within Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

During the operation one of the prime suspect by name Mohammed Bashir a member of the gang that allegedly killed Corporal Mamman of Army Headquarters Special Forces on 27 February 2018, was apprehended and the following items were recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles with registration number 58008731 and 45 rounds of 7.62mm special was recovered.

A follow up on the operation led to recovery of additional 2 AK 47 rifles. Pictures of the suspect and the items recovered are attached.

The public are once again reminded that the operation still in progress.