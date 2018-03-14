NAFDAC Discovers Bakeries Using Banned Substances in Sokoto State

The Sokoto State Command of the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has discovered some bakeries using prohibited Potassium Bromide and Saccharine substances in Sokoto metropolis.

The State Coordinator, Malam Hamis Yahaya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Sokoto that equipment and substances were confiscated while the outfits were shut by the agency’s officials.

Yahaya said following the development, the state command summoned emergency meeting with members of Bakers Association in Sokoto State on Tuesday and issued guidelines and prohibitions while other general matters on food consumption compliance were discussed.

He reiterated that the agency would continue to pursue its mandates of safeguarding people’s health through routine surveillance, inspections and awareness campaigns and urged people to always patronise finished consumables with NAFDAC registration.

“We ensure routine inspections on sachet water, bakeries and other consumables factories as well as raiding markets and points of selling finished products while conducting analysis of the products,’’ Yahaya said.

The coordinator said the agency shared cordial working synergy with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Security Service (DSS), Police, Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and others through enforcement and information sharing.

According to him, NAFDAC partnered with traditional and religious institutions as well as educational institutions in conducting educational awareness campaigns on dangers of fake drugs, adulterated foods and other regulations on consumables.

He solicited for increased media partnership in executing the agency’s mandates, to safeguard people’s health and urged members of the public to assist the agency with useful information, to achieve the desired results. (NAN)