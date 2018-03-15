Group Plans 225 Skills Training Centers for Almajiris in Kebbi

A group, Kebbi State Almajiri Support Initiative, says it will establish 225 skills training centres for students of Qur’anic schools to learn skills and western education.

Alhaji Shehu Umar, Chairman of the group made the disclosure on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi at a forum with Chairmen of the 21 Local Government Councils in the state.

According to him, the 225 centres will be set up across the 21 local government areas as part of measures to empower the children and stop them from roaming the streets begging for alms.

He said that the forum would welcome financial and material support from the local councils to ensure the success of the initiative.

Chairman of Sakaba Local Government Council, Alhaji Muhammad Auwal who spoke on behalf of the chairmen, said they would study the proposal to know how they would contribute toward improving the status Qur’anic school students.

“We would study the proposal to determine the areas we can give support to the elimination of street begging and discouraging the almajiri from begging and roaming the streets,” he said. (NAN)