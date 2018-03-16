Kebbi Govt. Begins Payment of N274m Compensation to Land Owners

Kebbi State Government has commenced the payment of N274 million compensation to land owners affected by the ongoing construction of township road in Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Housing, who supervised the payment in Birnin Kebbi, reiterated the commitment of the state government to promote socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.

“We are committed to the execution of projects that will promote the socio-economic well-being of our people.”

He said that the construction of the roads in Gwadangaji town was aimed at promoting the socio-economic activities of people of the area and the state in general.

Suleiman urged the people to continue to support the state government in its efforts to deliver dividends of democracy.

He also enjoined the people to ensure the maintenance of projects executed for their benefit.

He commended the district head of the area, Alhaji Umar Ahmad, and people in his domain for their support and cooperation in ensuring the success of the exercise.

In his remarks, Ahmad commended the state government for fulfilling its campaign promises of improving the well-being of the people.

“We also commend the state government for adequately and promptly compensating our people whose lands and houses were affected by the road construction in the area,” he said. (NAN)