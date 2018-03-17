Breaking: Senator Ali Wakili is Dead

0
News, Obituary
March 17, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print

Senator Ali Wakili, representing the Southern Senatorial zone of Bauchi state is dead. It was reported that he slumped and died in his residence in Abuja on Saturday. Wakili died at the age of 58.

Senate President Bukola Sarki expressed his sympathy to the family and prayed for the soul of the departed in tweet on Saturday .

Posted by

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.