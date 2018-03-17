Breaking: Senator Ali Wakili is Dead

Senator Ali Wakili, representing the Southern Senatorial zone of Bauchi state is dead. It was reported that he slumped and died in his residence in Abuja on Saturday. Wakili died at the age of 58.

Senate President Bukola Sarki expressed his sympathy to the family and prayed for the soul of the departed in tweet on Saturday .

Enroute to celebrate with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and family on their daughter’s wedding, I just heard about the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Ali Wakili. I am on my way to the Wakili house to pay my respects to his family. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) March 17, 2018