12 Herdsmen Arrested in Kaambee, Yandev

Texas Chukwu, Abuja: Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade presently taking part in the EX AYEM AKPATUMA have arrested another 12 herdsmen engaged in the destructive activities on the farmlands on the 17 March 2018.

The suspects were arrested during the visit of the Presidential Assessment Team to MBAYER/YANDEV and KAAMBEE wards of Benue State.

On search of the general area 2 motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

The 12 herdsmen were handed over to the Police for further action. Troops continue to maintain vigilance and dominant the general area with patrols.