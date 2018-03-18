President Buhari Recalls Last Meeting with Sen. Ali Wakili, Sends Delegation to Bauchi

Garba Shehu, Abuja: After a sending a condolence message and personal telephone calls to the bereaved wives, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent a high level government delegation to Bauchi to commiserate with the people of Bauchi State, and the family of the late Senator representing Bauchi South, Ali Wakili.

Many have described the late senator as one of President’s staunchest supporters.

The delegation which was led the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, was made up of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, and the Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Sulaiman Hassan.

Others in the delegation were three Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the President, Sarki Abba, Ya’u Darazo and Garba Shehu as well as the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Mr. Jalal Arabi.

In separate letters delivered to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu, and the older brother of the late Senator, Alhaji Mohammed Wakili, President Buhari said he received the news of the sudden death of Senator Wakili with great shock and sadness.

“By common consent, Senator Ali Wakili was a noted and indefatigable member of the Senate who lived a simple yet purposeful life, and to the end, he played politics of commitment to a cause. There is no doubt he would be remembered as a capable and principled representative of his Senatorial District and the people of Nigeria,” the President noted.

President Buhari recalled that barely 24 hours earlier, he had been with the late Senator at a wedding event in Kano and, as he narrated, “he (Senator Wakili) looked so full life.”

He then prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, saying, “I pray to God to forgive him and cover him with his mercy and grace.”