BREAKING: Gun Runner Arrested in Rigachikun, Kaduna State

Texas Chikwu, Abuja: Troops of Mobile Strike Team II deployed in Kaduna arrested a notorious gun runner and recovered 2 AK 47 assault rifle with 38 rounds of 7.62mm special while on clearance operation at suspected armed bandits hideout in Rigachikun general area of Kaduna State on 19 March 2018.

Due to criminal activities taking place at the Rigachikun forest and environ the Army place high surveillance in the general area to deny criminal freedom or operation.

The success recorded so far is a proactive measures taking by the Army to dominate the general area and fish out criminals that are carrying out kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling.