APC Hails Return of Abducted Dapchi Schoolgirls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the prompt release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as another demonstration of the political will of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure lives of Nigerians.



Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday while expressing delight over the return of the girl by their abductors.

“The APC is extremely delighted with the news of the return of the schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, by Boko Haram.

“With this prompt release of the Dapchi girls, the APC government has demonstrated how government should respond to such situations.

“If the immediate past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration had responded with the similar alacrity, the Chibok schoolgirls would have been released or rescued,“ he said.

The APC spokesman noted that instead of giving the situation the urgency it deserved, the PDP wasted several weeks wallowing in denial and conspiracy theories.

This, he said, left the APC government with no choice than to rescue many of the girls and rehabilitate them when it came to power in 2015.

Abudullahi assured Nigerians that the APC-led Federal Government was committed to securing the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls still held in captivity by Boko Haram.

The spokesman added that government would ultimately rehabilitate and reunite the girls with their families and loved ones when they were eventually rescued.

He expressed confidence that the reforms that the government had embarked on, would improve the capacity and efficiency of security agencies to prevent the kidnap of children by terrorists.

This, he said, would also diminish the ability of terrorist to carry out attacks on soft targets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Boko Haram today, returned 105 kidnapped Dapchi school girls in nine vehicles same way they took them away on Feb. 19. (NAN)