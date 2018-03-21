JUST IN: NHRC’s Report On Electoral Impunity Out Next Week

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission Mrs. Oti Ovrawah has disclosed that the report of the Commission’s Project on “End Electoral Impunity” which considered the criminal and administrative indictments contained in the judgments and orders of the Election Petitions Tribunals and Court of Appeal on the 2015 General Election will soon be made public.

Mrs. Ovrawah disclosed this in Abuja while playing host to the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General Mr. Mohammed Ibn Chambers who paid a working visit to the Commission.

The Acting Head of the Commission also assured the UN envoy and his delegation that the Commission has commenced preparations for the monitoring of the 2019 General Elections including the on-going voter’s registration and the right to political participation of the internally displaced persons and the physically challenged.

The NHRC boss added that monitoring the conduct of security personnel and other stakeholders during the election is considered crucial as it plays vital role in ensuring safe and free exercise of right to political participation.

Regarding security challenges Mrs. Ovrawah informed the UN Representative that the Commission had carried out several activities to address the human rights and humanitarian challenges of the people affected by the insurgency in the North East.

On the issue of persistent herdsmen/farmers clashes, the Commission has set up an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the crisis with a view to making appropriate recommendations to the federal government.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special representatives noted that the Commission is a key player in addressing issues of threat to peace and security which is presently affecting the country.

He urged the Commission to continue to sensitize stakeholders on the need to respect human rights at all times, including electioneering process as this would engender peaceful, free and fair election.

He maintained that the present security challenge is a regional issue affecting the West African sub-region; as such regional measures have to be put in place by the affected countries in the sub-region to tackle the problem.

Fatimah Agwai Mohammad