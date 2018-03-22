2 Men Remanded Over Alleged Theft of Tricycle Worth N500, 000

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded two men in Kirikiri Prisons over alleged theft of tricycle valued at N500,000.

The accused, Sodiq Abdulai, 26, and Sodiq Babatunde, 23, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, said that the duo should remain in prison pending the advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Anifowoshe adjourned the case until April 16.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Ajayi Emmanuel, had told the court that the accused stole the tricycle with registration number LSD 910 XD, belonging to the complainant, Mr Abiodun Oguntade, from where it was parked.

“The complainant parked the tricycle by the road side to eat in a nearby restaurant, but on his return, he discovered that the tricycle had been stolen.

“Abiodun, on his way back home, he sighted the tricycle and alerted people around and the duo were apprehended, handed them over to the police,” Emmanuel said.

He said that the accused committed the offence on March 13 at Agbelekale area of Abule-Egba, a Lagos suburb.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised).

The pleas of the accused were, however, not taken. (NAN)