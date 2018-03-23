Dangote, Bill Gates to address special NEC meeting

Africa’s leading industrialist Aliko Dangote and Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates are expected to address a special session of the National Economic Council on Thursday.

A media advisory released by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office said the two businessmen will deliver opening speeches at the meeting.

The Special session underscores the Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for inclusive growth and human development, the statement added.

The National Economic Council (NEC), is chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also expected to deliver an address at the occasion.

The special session of the National Economic Council will hold at the Old Banquet Hall of the State House Abuja.

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co-opted Government officials.

The Council was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on 29 June 2015.

Statutorily chaired by the Vice President, the NEC, which meets monthly, has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”