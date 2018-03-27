NAPTIP Sheds Light on Media Publications on Recruitment

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has cautioned Nigerians to disregard the online publications purporting that it is currently recruiting workers.

Mr Josiah Emerole, NAPTIP’s Head of Press and Public Relations who gave the warning in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the agency was not recruiting.

“Our attention has been drawn to online publications announcing a purported recruitment of personnel at NAPTIP for 2018/2019.

“For the records, there is no recruitment exercise going on in NAPTIP at present and the advertisement online is fake and fraudulent.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard this fraudulent claims and announcements,” he said.

Emerole explained that if NAPTIP was carrying out any recruitment, it would duly inform the public through appropriate channels.

He advised the public not patronise anyone that approached them with such an offer or pay money to anyone for employment as NAPTIP had nothing to do with such people.