Give Him Time, Buhari is One of the Most Legitimate Leaders That This Continent Has Produced – Martin Luther King’s Nephew

ABUJA: Mr. Isaac Newton-Farris, a nephew of American civil right activist, Martin Luther King Junior has appealed to Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari time to implement his reforms and move the country forward.

Newton – Farris spoke during a luncheon organized to celebrate the Black History Month for the first time in Nigeria.

Mr. Newton-Farris said, “My advice to Nigeria is this, I know that a lot of Nigerians feel a little displeasure with President Buhari moving too slow on some of his reforms.

“I will counsel Nigerians to say give this man the time he needs to do the job that he is doing. He is one of the most legitimate leaders that the continent has produced. And he would if you all just stick to him I assure you he is going to make Nigeria a better place.”

Mr. Newton – Farris said though he is a visitor to Nigeria, he was confident that Nigerians will benefit a lot if they support the president and give him the time he needs to complete his work.

He said, “I know for instance what your citizens will say to me, he will identify the corruption but won’t do anything, he says until an investigation is done. But that is the proper way to do that. You know fortunately he is an honest man, but if he would just decide in his mind what is corrupt and not corrupt and just taking action without a process what will happen with the next guy that comes who might not be as honest as he is.

“So, you need a process. So, it is not about the person or personality, but it is about the fact. So, I will just counsel Nigerians, I know, I am a visitor it is really not my business, but be careful before you vote this man out of office.”

But Dr. Naomi King, wife of Late A.D. Williams King asked Nigerians to vote for the candidates of their choice in 2019.

She said, “I want you to take the responsibility and vote when the time comes for the candidate of your choice because you have a voice and your vote is your voice. Remember that if you love God, you love your neighbor and have in mind what the almighty God has done He will give you the desire of your heart.”

Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, said the Luther family was in Nigeria to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jnr.

She said “As they celebrate the 50th anniversary in Nigeria which is the first of its kind, we want Africans in the diaspora and in Africa to work together for the development of the continent. So, it is a major step forward, it is our desire to work with our sisters and brothers of African descent to move the continent forward.”