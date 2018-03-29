Barrick Gold Founder, Peter Munk, dies at 90

Canadian mining magnate, Peter Munk, who built Barrick Gold Corp from a single mine into the world’s largest producer of gold, has died at the age of 90.



The company said in a statement on Wednesday that Munk passed away in Toronto, while surrounded by family members.

The blunt-spoken miner became renowned for his philanthropy, donating millions to healthcare and universities in Toronto and Israel.

Munk was invested as a Companion to the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honour, in 2008 for his charitable work and business accomplishments,

Munk forged Barrick to dominate the gold mining industry via a string of acquisitions after founding Barrick in 1983. (Reuters/NAN)