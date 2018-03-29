NSCDC Promotes 14 Officers in Kebbi

March 29, 2018
Birnin Kebbi, March 29, 2018 (NAN) Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has promoted 14 officers serving in the Kebbi Command.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Alhaji Sammani Ringim, who decorated the promoted officers in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, said the promotion was to motivate them for effective service delivery.

Ringim urged the newly promoted officers to uphold diligence and dedication to service.

“All officers elevated should stand out in the discharge of their duties, and be dedicated and committed to service.

“You should also reciprocate the gesture with discipline, hard work and vigilance,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the officers, the newly promoted Deputy Commandant, Bello Wali, assured that the officers would dedicated themselves to duty and live up to expectations in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“We commend the NSCDC for the promotion in due time,” he said, and called on the corps to uphold the culture of training and retraining of its personnel. (NAN)

