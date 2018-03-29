Police Recovers Illegal Firearms in Gombe

The Police Command in Gombe State on Thursday said it had recovered 25 firearms from individuals in the state.

According to Mr Shina Olukolu, the recovery is in compliance with an order by the Inspector-General of Police directing all formations to mop-up illegal arms nationwide.

Olukolu told newsmen in Gombe that the weapons were recovered from individuals who acquired them illegally or inherited them without license, adding that the owners surrendered them voluntarily.

The recovered firearms included 15 dane guns, three pump action guns, two single barrel guns and five locally fabricated pistols.

Olukolu said that the command had earlier announced that those in possession of illegally acquired weapons should turn them in within one month.

He said that the command had also arrested a 30-year-old man, Adamu Idris of Jekadafari quarters, Gombe, over alleged criminal conspiracy and theft.

Olukolu alleged that the suspect stole 16 CD batteries with 12 volts each, at an MTN Telecommunications masts at Tunfure village in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspect would be arraigned as soon as investigation into the matter was completed.