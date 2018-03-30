2018 Hajj Registration: NAHCON Extends Payment Deadline To End Of April

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Thursday approved the extension for registration of intending pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj to the end of April, 2018.

The Commission’s Head of Media Unit, Mrs Fatima Mustapha, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

She said that the commission would use the period to conclude further process for the announcement of 2018 Hajj fares, adding that there would be no uniform Hajj fares for 2018 pilgrimage.

The head of media unit explained that the 2018 hajj package would be in accordance with the services that would be provided to the pilgrims by each state.

“Following town hall meetings to sensitise the intending pilgrims on

deadline of March 31, 2018 for payment of 2018 Hajj fare, series of appeals for extension of registration were raised.

” Based on the appeals and the popular demand from the public, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved the extension of registration period to the end of April, 2018, ” she said.

Mustapha, therefore, advised intending pilgrims to take advantage of the grace period to register and deposit N1.5 million as paid in 2017, before the announcement of 2018 Hajj fare package.

According to her, the commission appreciates the efforts of the State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions for mobilising prospective intending pilgrims to register which had recorded great response by them.

“Pilgrims are to note that the 2018 Hajj fares for each state would be

jointly determined by the Commission and the state concerned,” Mustapha said.

She also called on the intending pilgrims to ensure their registration for the 2018 Hajj before the stipulated deadline because no further extension would be granted by the commission thereafter.

The head of media unit, disclosed that a delegation from NAHCON and States pilgrims board is currently in Saudi Arabia to conclude arrangements on the final component of 2018 Hajj fares for announcement to the public. (NAN)