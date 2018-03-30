Easter: Let’s emulate virtues of Christ – Saraki

As the World celebrates Easter, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on Christians and Nigerians across the nation to work towards emulating the virtues of Jesus Christ as epitomized by his passion, persecution, death and resurrection.

In a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, Saraki also stated that all Nigerians must remain constant in their efforts to promote unity across all lines.

He noted that it was imperative for all Nigerians to come together in order to build a country that both present and future generations can take pride in just like the work of Christ which has endured for over 2000 years and has continued to inspire generations.

“This weekend, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the Easter festivities.

“This commemoration is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death. It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith, or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation.

“We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger and we thrive as a people.

“As we do this, we must all collectively work towards playing our part in the development of our nation and its economy,” Saraki stated.