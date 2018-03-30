Easter: Muslim Group Urges Nigerians To Pray For Leah, Chibok Girls’ Release

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director, Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC), has called on Nigerians to intensify prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram captivity, as they celebrate Easter.

Akintola in his Easter message on Friday, also urged Nigerians to remember Sharibu in their prayers so that the good Lord would soften the hearts of her captors to make them release her.

“As Nigerians mark Easter, we call attention to the plight of those in captivity, particularly Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl who dared Boko Haram hoodlums. Let us remember her with prayers.

“May God grant her more strength and embolden her in her trying moments. Our prayer point should also accommodate the remaining Chibok girls who are still in the hands of the terrorists,” he said.

The director also urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s offer of amnesty to Boko Haram insurgents, adding that it should not be seen as a sign of weakness or surrender.

“It is the wisest thing to do at the moment. Nigeria needs a peaceful environment for full economic recovery and political stability.

“Amnesty is also in the interest of our young daughters who are still being held by Boko Haram. It is capable of softening the hearts of the insurgents and reducing their restlessness.

“As talks of amnesty continue, we jog Federal Government’s memory to make freedom for Leah Sharibu numero uno matter on the table. Boko Haram’s jaundiced and selective justice has singled her out as a major priority.

“We reiterate our commitment to a united Nigeria. We extend our hands of fellowship to our Christian neighbours. It is not ideal to worship God and hate His creatures at the same time,” Akintola said.(NAN)